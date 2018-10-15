Staff writer

MARKETS

Listed firms’ revenues up

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange last month saw their combined revenue increase 6.8 percent year-on-year on a consolidated basis. Listed companies posted a total of NT$3.21 trillion (US$103.85 billion) in revenue last month, the highest for the month, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. Third-quarter sales by listed companies totaled NT$9.2 trillion, up 10.3 percent, while aggregate sales in the first nine months increased 8.7 percent to NT$25.29 trillion, the commission said.

LABOR

August wages up 2.95%

The average monthly regular wage was NT$41,241 in August, up 2.95 percent from the same month last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics reported on Thursday. Including bonuses and compensation, the overall average monthly wage rose 7.44 percent year-on-year to NT$49,816, it said. From January to August, the average regular wage was NT$40,830 per month, up 2.61 percent from a year earlier and the highest level for the period in 18 years, while the overall average wage, including bonuses and compensation, increased 4.39 percent to NT$54,215 per month, the agency said.

MANUFACTURING

Ritek’s losses narrow

Ritek Corp (錸德), the nation’s leading optical disc maker, on Friday reported that net losses narrowed to NT$30 million last month, from NT$57 million at the end of June, thanks to price hikes on regular optical disks and higher shipments of archive discs. Ritek shares on Friday rose 10 percent in Taipei trading. They have gained 124.25 percent this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.