Staff writer

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves rise US$562m

Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves amounted to US$460.44 billion as of the end of last month, an increase of US$562 million from a month earlier, the central bank said yesterday. The bank attributed the gain to returns from its foreign-exchange reserves management. The market value of securities and New Taiwan dollar-based deposits held by foreign investors reached US$394.3 billion last month, equivalent to 86 percent of the overall foreign-exchange reserves, it said. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) on Thursday said ample liquidity and foreign-exchange reserves would help the nation emerge unscathed from any financial market tumult as in the past.

CHIPMAKERS

Toshiba settles dispute

Memorychip maker Marconix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said Toshiba Corp has agreed to pay US$40 million to settle a series of patent infringement lawsuits in Taiwan and Japan. The companies on Thursday also signed a memorandum of understanding to cross-license 30 patents, Macronix said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Last year, Marconix lodged a patent lawsuit against Toshiba and its subsidiaries, as well as its local partner Phison Electronics Corp (群聯). Before that, Toshiba had filed a complaint accusing Marconix of illegally using its patents.

CAMERA LENSES

Largan posts flat sales

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported that sales last month were nearly flat from August and grew slightly from the same month last year, despite investors’ concerns about weakening demand in the final quarter of the year. Consolidated sales were NT$5.52 billion (US$179 million) last month, the company said in a statement. Sales from July to last month totaled NT$16.35 billion, 33.03 percent higher than the previous quarter and in line with market expectations. For the year to date, the company’s cumulative sales were NT$37.51 billion, up 1.26 percent compared with the same period last year, company data showed.

CIRCUIT BOARDS

Unimicron shares fall 2.61%

Shares of printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興) yesterday fell 2.61 percent, despite its implementation of a share buyback scheme. The company plans to repurchase 50 million shares on the open market from yesterday to Dec. 4 at about NT$14 to NT$29 per share, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on Thursday. The repurchased shares would account for as much as a 3.32 percent stake in Unimicron, the company said. Unimicron shares yesterday closed at NT$18.65 in Taipei trading, having risen 14.42 percent this year. The firm reported sales of NT$7.38 billion in first eight months of the year, up 20.59 percent year-on-year.

HARNESS MAKERS

BizLink sales at US$61.49m

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday said that its sales last month increased 18.66 percent year-on-year, but fell 7.3 percent month-on-month to US$61.49 million. The company is an exclusive harness supplier to US electric car maker Tesla Inc and has entered the supply chains of Europe’s high-end appliance brands after completing the acquisition of Leoni AG’s electrical appliance assembly business in May last year. In the first nine months of the year, BizLink’s consolidated sales were US$523.74 million, up 52.94 percent from the same period last year.