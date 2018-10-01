Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek to sell stake

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) on Friday said it plans to sell 91.38 million shares of fingerprint sensor supplier Goodix Technology Inc (匯頂科技) to boost profits. The sale might boost net profit by NT$2.7 billion (US$88.38 million), MediaTek said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The sale might fetch MediaTek NT$3.27 billion, based on Goodix’s closing price of NT$79.59 on Thursday, the filing said. MediaTek has about a 16 percent stake in Goodix.

INVESTMENT

CLSA co-leads ACT venture

CLSA Capital Partners, an asset management arm of CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, has co-led an investment of an undisclosed amount in ACT Genomics Co Ltd (行動基因生技), Deal Street Asia reported on Wednesday. CLSA Capital Partners typically invests US$10 million to US$50 million per deal, with possible co-investment of up to US$100 million, the report said. ACT Genomics applies genomic information-based treatment for cancer patients. The company has offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, according to its Web site.

MACROECONOMICS

Domestic trade rises

Domestic trade — including the retail, wholesale and restaurant sectors — continued to grow in August, with the restaurant sector registering the biggest annual increase of 5.2 percent, followed by the wholesale sector at 4 percent and the retail sector at 0.6 percent, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed. Overall, domestic trade totaled NT$1.3 trillion in August, the highest for the month since the ministry started keeping records in 1953, it said on its Web site on Tuesday.