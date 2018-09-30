Agencies

CHINA

Rapid market building eyed

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) vowed to further cut taxes, administrative fees and red tape in an effort to support the real economy, a government statement said on Friday. Li called for speedy efforts to build a “market-oriented, legalized and internationalized” business environment. The premier made the remarks at a meeting with entrepreneurs in Zhejiang Province. Private and state-owned enterprises are “important components” of the economy, Li added.

JAPAN

Cabinet reshuffle imminent

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would likely reappoint Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko in a Cabinet reshuffle next week, the Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday. Other key ministers such as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga would also retain their posts, the paper reported. Abe is to reshuffle his Cabinet on Tuesday after winning a ruling party leadership vote last week, paving the way to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

CHILE

Escondida output rises 45%

The world’s biggest copper mine by output, Chile’s Escondida, on Friday announced profits of US$1.086 billion for the first semester, just over a month after avoiding a strike by workers. Production increased by 45 percent from January to June, thus recuperating lost revenue over the same period last year that was provoked by a 44-day strike. Mine president Mauro Neves described the results as “positive,” and said owner BHP Billiton Ltd had paid the government US$524 million in taxes.

GERMANY

Frankfurt unveils ‘new’ city

The financial capital of Frankfurt has unveiled its new “Old City” — 35 buildings that reproduce in part an area that was destroyed during World War II bombings. On Friday, Mayor Peter Feldmann officially opened the 200 million euro (US$232.43 million) project, saying that “we are giving the city its heart and soul back.” Fifteen of the new buildings are replicas of predecessors that were destroyed in bombings in 1944.

COLOMBIA

Migrants need 0.5% of GDP

An influx of Venezuelan immigrants fleeing economic hardship costs Colombia about 0.5 percent of its GDP per year, equivalent to about US$1.5 billion, President Ivan Duque said on Friday. Nearly 1 million Venezuelan immigrants are living in Colombia, Duque said after a meeting with World Bank vice president Jorge Familiar. The World Bank is to release a report on the fiscal and social effects of the crisis on Colombia in the coming weeks, Familiar said.

REAL ESTATE

AIG seeks to sell NYC hotel

AIG Global Real Estate is seeking buyers for a Manhattan hotel that could fetch more than US$200 million, a person familiar with the matter said. AIG has tapped Eastdil Secured LLC to find prospective buyers for the 310-room Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Midtown Manhattan on West 37th Street, according to the person and marketing documents obtained by Bloomberg. The newly developed 39-story hotel opened in January and has been fully operational since July.