US dollar rises on euro woes, Fed rate outlook

Reuters, NEW YORK

The dollar on Friday climbed to a two-week peak versus a currency basket, as concerns about the Italian budget weighed on the euro while the greenback drew support from an outlook for multiple US interest rate hikes until 2020.

The US dollar also rose to a nine-month high against the yen.

For the third quarter, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, was on track to post its second consecutive quarterly gain, rising 0.5 percent. For the last six months, the greenback has advanced nearly 6 percent.

“The reasons why the US dollar was going up in the first place have not changed,” said John Taylor, president of global macro research firm Taylor Global Vision in New York.

“Rising US rates at the same time the global economy is showing signs of slowing down and the ongoing trade war still provides a major barrier for any cyclically-sensitive currency, whether it’s an emerging or developed market currency,” he said.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 95.144, rising for three straight sessions and and increase of 1 percent for the week.

On Friday, the yen traded at ￥113.59. per US dollar, up 0.9 percent for the week.

US data on Friday all supported the view of an economy that is on a stable growth path.

US consumer spending rose 0.3 percent last month after an unrevised 0.4 percent gain in July, while a measure of underlying inflation remained at the Fed’s 2 percent target for a fourth straight month.

The Chicago Purchasing Management index for September was 60.4, slightly lower than the consensus forecast. The US consumer sentiment index for September, on the other hand, was slightly lower than forecast at 100.1, but still the highest since March.

The euro, meanwhile, slipped below US$1.16 for the first time in two weeks after Italy’s government agreed on a budget seen by some investors as defying Brussels. The euro was last down 0.2 percent at US$1.1613, a drop of 1.7 percent for the week.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.051 to close at NT$30.551, up 0.5 percent from last week’s NT$30.716.