Agencies

TRADE

WTO drops growth forecast

The WTO yesterday downgraded its global trade forecast for this year and next, pointing to escalating trade tensions around the world. “Escalating trade tensions and tighter credit market conditions in important markets will slow trade growth for the rest of this year and in 2019,” the WTO said in a statement. “Trade will continue to expand, but at a more moderate pace than previously forecast.” The organization expects merchandise trade volumes to expand 3.9 percent this year and 3.7 percent next year, down from an April forecast of 4.4 percent and 4.0 percent growth respectively. The WTO said that trade measures and threats since its last report in April were only having a “modest” economic effect for now, “but the uncertainty they generate may already be having an impact through reduced investment spending.”

BANKING

Seba Crypto secures funding

Seba Crypto AG, a Swiss financial services company run by ex-UBS Group AG bankers, said it is seeking to become one of the world’s first regulated banks to let consumers trade fiat money into cryptocurrency. It has secured 100 million Swiss francs (US$103.17 million) from private and institutional investors for the venture, which is dependent on being granted a banking license from FINMA, the Swiss financial regulator, the company said. Chief executive officer Guido Buehler, who previously worked as a managing director of asset servicing at UBS, said his company has been in talks with FINMA since April. A final application for a license would be submitted by the end of next month, he said.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber to pay US$148m fine

Uber Technologies Inc must pay US$148 million and tighten data security after the ride-hailing company failed for a year to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information, according to a settlement announced on Wednesday. Uber reached the agreement with all 50 US states and the District of Columbia after a massive data breach in 2016. Instead of reporting it, Uber hid evidence of the theft and paid ransom to ensure the data would not be misused. The settlement requires Uber to comply with US state consumer protection laws safeguarding personal information and to immediately notify authorities in case of a breach; to establish methods to protect user data stored on third-party platforms and create strong password-protection policies. The company is also to hire an outside firm to conduct an assessment of Uber’s data security and implement its recommendations.

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook reveals headset

Facebook Inc on Wednesday unveiled a wireless virtual-reality (VR) headset called Oculus Quest, an attempt to help popularize the developing technology with a more mainstream audience. The headset is to go on sale in spring next year for US$399, complete with hand controllers to give people a sense of presence in VR, Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the Oculus Connect conference in San Jose, California. People are more likely to use a technology that they can wear while moving around freely, Zuckerberg said. Facebook sees VR, a technology that immerses users in a virtual environment, as the next great advance in human communication. Facebook wants people to use VR to do more than play games — it has created virtual spaces for users to hang out and watch movies together, for example, or experience events.