Asian lender says trade wars, debt adding to risks

AP, BANGKOK

Trade conflicts, rising debt and the potential impact from rising interest rates in the US is likely to dampen growth in the coming year, the Asian Development Bank said yesterday in an update of its regional economic outlook report.

The Manila-based regional lender said that it expects economic growth to remain at a robust 6 percent this year, but to slip to 5.8 percent next year.

It cited looming financial and trade shocks as the biggest sources of potential trouble. If the US economy shows signs of overheating, interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could disrupt currency markets and other capital flows, leading to problems with bad loans.

Overly high housing prices are also risks for China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea, it said.

However, the bigger threat comes from potential damage to supply chains caused by trade conflicts, especially between the US and China, the report said.

In a conflict stemming from US complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology, US President Donald Trump went ahead on Monday with a tax hike on US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated by imposing penalties on US$60 billion of US goods.

That move is likely to shave 0.5 percentage points off of China’s growth and 0.1 percentage points off growth in the US, the report said.

Further expansion would cause still more pain across the region, although while the US trade deficit with China might shrink, the deficit with Asia overall would not decline so much, because other countries would likely be exporting more to make up the difference, it said.

China and the US had earlier imposed 25 percent tariffs on US$50 billion of each other’s goods. Combined, the tariffs now cover nearly half the goods and services China sells to the US and nearly 60 percent of what the US sells China.

The effect would be large both regionally and globally, especially if it expands to include autos and auto trade, it said.

“Estimates of impacts do not fully capture possible disruption to production units as overseas business networks are severed and investment plans are canceled amid a reallocation of global production,” it said.