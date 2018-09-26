Tsai to make Taiwan an Asian hub for start-ups

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is to offer incentives and revise regulations to help make Taiwan a regional hub for start-ups, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

The incentives would include more tax credits, Tsai told the opening of the World Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce’s annual congress in Taipei.

The government is also implementing initiatives to groom talent, attract foreign professionals and remove outdated regulations in the Company Act (公司法), she said.

A start-up park linked to the Taiwan Tech Arena in Taipei, the Asia Silicon Valley initiative in Taoyuan County and the Hsinchu Science Park has opened in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), the president said.

In addition, decisions by large international firms to invest or expand their operations in Taiwan are indicative of a positive outlook for the nation’s development, she said.

The local economy is improving, as evidenced by its economic growth, a falling unemployment rate, growing exports and a healthy stock market, Tsai said.

She said her administration is also working to strengthen the cultural and creative sector, starting with two Ministry of Culture projects that aim to invigorate the cultural industries.

The ceremony was attended by American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, former US vice president Dick Cheney and Stephen Yates, who was Cheney’s deputy national security adviser.