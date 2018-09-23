Agencies

DIPLOMACY

Turkey not seeking aid

Turkey did not seek economic aid from Germany during talks in Berlin on Friday and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not ask for support when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz said. “Turkey has not sought economic aid, neither during our talks today [Friday] nor will it do so in the talks that the president and the chancellor will hold,” Scholz said after meeting Turkish Minister of Finance Berat Albayrak. Turkey on Thursday sharply cut its growth forecasts for this year and next.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota to add Android

Toyota Motor Corp agreed to add Android Auto to its vehicles, according to a person familiar with the matter, ending years of resistance to the Google infotainment software due to safety and security concerns. For the first time, Toyota will allow Android Auto devices to connect directly to its cars, after announcing compatibility with Apple Inc’s CarPlay in January. The addition of Android Auto might attract customers who had stayed away from Toyota vehicles because of the lack of connectivity. An announcement could come as early as next month, a different person familiar with the plans said.

Ford payouts ordered

A Thai court has ordered Ford Motor Co to pay 291 customers a total of about US$720,000 in compensation for selling cars equipped with faulty transmissions. The Bangkok South Civil Court’s decision was welcomed on Friday as a victory in a country where consumers rarely win redress. Most of the plaintiffs in the class action suit are to get payments of US$800 to US$8,000 each, depending on the number of times and length of time their cars took to be repaired. However, 12 plaintiffs were denied compensation because their cars were modified before they were repaired. Ford said in a statement that it respected the court’s verdict.

BANKING

Indian firm misses payment

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd, an Indian shadow banker that defaulted on its commercial paper obligation earlier this year, missed payments again on Friday. The company, which helped fund India’s longest tunnel, defaulted on three non-convertible notes series, it said in a filing to the stock exchange, without disclosing the value of the debt. It was also unable to meet an obligation for a letter of credit payable to IDBI Bank Ltd, the company said in a separate filing. Trouble at the company has shaken confidence in the sector and on Friday rocked India’s stock markets.

ENERGY

Fieldwood mulls IPO

Fieldwood Energy, an offshore oil and gas explorer that emerged from bankruptcy in April, is weighing an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said. The Houston, Texas-based company is exploring filing a public offering in early next year that could value the company at more than US$5 billion, said one the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter was not public. Fieldwood is one of the largest oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico. A representative for Fieldwood declined to comment.