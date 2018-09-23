In Hong Kong, disposable fashion gets a recycled makeover

By Marianne Bray / Thomson Reuters Foundation, HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, more than 340 tonnes of textile waste is dumped each day into the territory’s overflowing landfills, according to its Environmental Protection Department.

However, a new textile spinning mill — the first to open in the former textile manufacturing powerhouse in a half-century — aims to reuse that waste, harnessing pioneering recycling technology to try to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

“These technologies may be the gateway to a fashion industry decoupled from the use of virgin natural resources,” said Erik Bang, who heads innovation efforts for the H&M Foundation, a non-profit funded by the family, founders and main owners of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M).

The clothing retailer has already placed a first order at the mill as part of its bid to become “fully circular and renewable,” the group’s environmental sustainability manager Cecilia Brannsten said.

The Novetex Upcycling Factory (龍達紡織公司舊衣升級再造工廠) in Tai Po Industrial Estate, when it opens this month, is to use new technology to separate fabric blends in waste garments and produce yarn.

It comes as clothing companies around the world doubled the amount of garments they made from 2000 to 2014, according to a 2016 report by management consultancy McKinsey & Co.

Over the same period, the number of garments bought each year per person jumped 60 percent, the report said.

That has led to a stream of clothing — purchased and thrown away, left unsold, or tossed as textile plant waste — going into landfills.

The Hong Kong government wants to encourage its 7.3 million citizens to move away from a “take-make-dispose” model toward a more “circular economy,” where waste is reused, Hong Kong Secretary for the Environment Kam-sing Wong (黃錦星) said.

It is also seeking to make the territory a leader in sustainable fashion.

To try to achieve the aim, it has since 2006 funded the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, which collaborates with industry partners and groups like the H&M Foundation.

The government also funded a two-day “Fashion Summit” early this month, billed as the largest sustainable fashion event in Asia.

With many people working in textile sourcing and start-ups, the territory is a good place to introduce new technology to a global audience of fashion executives, said Yan Chan (陳慧欣), director for business development at the institute.

Fashion companies “are making decisions here. So once the technology is actually ready, then we can spread out across not only Asia, but all over the world,” Chan said.

The new mill uses two pioneering technologies, developed and patented by the institute, to reuse fabric made of mixed fibers.

While it is possible to recycle garments made from one material, until now no commercially viable method has existed for recycling blends on a big scale, Chan said.

The mill is to carry out mechanical recycling, where soiled or damaged fabrics — such as old uniforms or hotel curtains — are sanitized, with buttons and zippers removed, then sorted and stored.

Once an order comes in for a certain color, the material is UV-sterilized before being cut into pieces and spun into yarn.

No water or dye is needed, and only small amounts of virgin material are used, Chan said.

The mill would also test a system to separate cotton and polyester blends using only heat, water and a small quantities of biodegradable chemicals.