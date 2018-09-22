BASF launches Infinergy production in Changhua

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

German chemical producer BASF SE has launched a new production facility for Infinergy, the world’s first expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU) foam, at its manufacturing facility in Changhua County, the firm’s local branch said yesterday.

The capacity expansion aims to meet rising demand for the “revolutionary” material across a variety of applications and industries, BASF Taiwan said.

“With the capacity addition, the Changhua site will play a more important role in helping meet the rising demand for E-TPU,” BASF director of global business management for Infinergy Jens Dierssen said.

It will help BASF expand its global footprint and better serve clients in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

The firm entered Taiwan in 1969 and currently employs more than 700 staff at offices and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Changhua.

The latest investment reflects the firm’s commitment to the market, as it is seeking to improve its customer satisfaction through better production efficiency and timely quality control, BASF Taiwan managing director Chay Kin-wah (謝建華) said.

“We are now even closer to the market and our customers,” Chay said.

The closed-cell, elastic particle foam has a blend of properties, including high rebound, low density, low weight and long durability over a wide temperature range, BASF said.

The material is widely used in the fields of transportation, furniture, construction and sports equipment, such as a bicycle saddle created by Ergon International GmbH, a cycling innovation company based in Koblenz, Germany, BASF Taiwan said.

Infinergy is used in tires to enhance the overall riding experience and its characteristic cellular structure contributes to its striking design, it said.

The material has also been adopted to provide a safer and improved experience on running tracks and playing fields, due to the cushioning effect of E-TPU particles, it added.

Strong capabilities in research and development account for the firm’s active business showing and have been its basis to develop innovative products and applications, BASF said.