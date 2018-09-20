Staff writer, with agencies

UNITED STATES

Deal ready for signature

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal with South Korea has been fully renegotiated and might be signed at the UN, during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which opened that day. “It was a terrible deal for the United States, now it’s a fair deal,” Trump told a news conference. The South Korean Ministry of Trade is preparing for the possible signing between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump next week, a ministry official said. She said it is hoped the deal could be implemented from Jan. 1 next year, but the schedule depended on a parliamentary approval.

TRANSPORTATION

Didi expands in Mexico

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) on Tuesday said it is launching in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara, expanding its presence in the country — and its challenge to market king Uber Technologies Inc. Didi Chuxing in April launched trial operations in the city of Toluca, and has also launched in the country’s third-largest city, Monterrey. One of Asia’s most valuable start-ups, it has entered Australia, Japan and Brazil, while forcing Uber to retreat from Southeast Asia. In Mexico, it is starting from the ground up, rather than purchasing an existing firm as it did in Brazil and India.

AVIATION

Qatar posts US$69m loss

Qatar Airways Ltd on Tuesday posted a net loss of more than US$69 million in the year to March, blaming the “illegal blockade” against Qatar by a Saudi-led bloc of countries. In a statement, the airline said the blockade had directly affected its revenues, slashing seat occupancy on flights leaving Doha by about 19 percent. It said its fleet had been forced to fly longer routes, raising fuel costs, as well as canceling flights to 18 destinations. The airline opened 14 new routes over the period, but said they came with launch costs, adding that establishing a presence in new markets would take time. Its losses came despite a 7 percent rise in revenues.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW plans freeze at UK plant

BMW AG on Tuesday said it is scheduling a weeks-long shutdown of its Mini plant in the UK to coincide with Brexit as insurance against supply hiccups from a disorderly British departure from the EU. The German automaker said annual maintenance at its Cowley factory would begin on April 1 next year — the first working day after Brexit on March 29 — and would last several weeks. The shutdown usually takes place in summer. BMW said that it made the decision “to minimize the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.” The company said it considers that “worst-case scenario” unlikely.

BANKING

Visa, MasterCard to settle

Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc said that they and several banks would pay US$6.2 billion to settle part of a long-running lawsuit brought by merchants in the US over fees on credit card transactions. Visa said it is paying US$4.1 billion and MasterCard is paying about US$900 million. The two companies said they have already set aside money to cover the payment. A group of 19 merchants and trade groups alleged Visa and MasterCard conspired to fix fees that are charged to stores for handling credit card payments. The settlement on Tuesday covers the monetary claims in the lawsuit, but a lawsuit over their network rules is ongoing.