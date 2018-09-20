Staff writer

PHARMACEUTICALS

Drug awarded orphan status

OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎) yesterday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for OBI-3424, its treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). OBI-3424 is a first-in-class DNA alkylating agent targeting cancers that overexpress the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 enzyme. This is the second FDA orphan drug designation for OBI-3424. On July 9, it was granted orphan drug status for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. A phase I/II study of OBI-3424 in patients with solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, has commenced at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. “We are excited that the FDA has recognized the need to develop novel targeted therapeutic agents such as OBI-3424 in the fight against ALL,” OBI Pharma general manager Amy Huang (黃秀美) said.

PANELMAKERS

CPT cuts 1.4% of staff

LCD panelmaker Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (CPT, 中華映管) yesterday said that it has reduced its workforce by about 1.4 percent, while refuting rumors of a 20 percent cut in staff. The company said that it has laid off 65 employees who were performing poorly, and that it is part of its biannual review and is unrelated to its operating performance. As of the end of the first half of this year, the company had recorded aggregate losses of NT$2.88 billion (US$93.53 million), translating into a loss per share of NT$0.48.

E-COMMERCE

Taobao joins Line platform

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Taobao (淘寶) yesterday entered the Taiwanese market by joining an e-commerce platform operated by the Line messaging app. Line is the biggest chat app in Taiwan with about 19 million active users. Taobao has been offering steep discounts and bonus loyalty points to attract users. Local e-commerce operators have voiced concerns about the Chinese giant’s cheap goods and the effect they could have on the market. A day earlier, Taobao and Test-Rite International Co (特力集團), a local furniture, kitchen and home retailer, launched a smart store in Taiwan equipped with electronic price tags and advanced displays.

BANKING

Lender gains certification

Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank Ltd (上海商業儲蓄銀行) yesterday said that its blockchain solution for issuing external confirmations has been certified by Grant Thornton International, a leading accounting and financial and business advisory firm. That makes it the first Taiwanese lender to have a certified solution based on distributed ledger technology, the bank said. With blockchain’s automation and indelible ledger capabilities, the time it takes to issue external confirmations can be cut from one month to one day, as the process does not require intensive manual auditing and verification, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

SciVision inks licensing deal

SciVision Biotech Inc (科妍生技), which produces hyaluronic acid for use in plastic surgery and the treatment of degenerative joint diseases, yesterday said that it had signed an exclusive 10-year licensing deal with Pennsylvania-based OrthogenRx, Inc for its injectable soft tissue filler. The US company is to oversee commercialization of the product, which is expected to gain regulatory approval from US authorities next year.