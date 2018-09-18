Staff writer, with CNA

MARKETS

TAIEX slips 0.4%

Shares edged lower yesterday, but remained above 10,800 points. The index closed down 39.53 points, or 0.36 percent, at 10,828.61, after moving between 10,883.98 and 10,806.73. Turnover totaled NT$89.775 billion (US$2.91 billion), the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said. Losses outnumbered gains 511 to 296, with 108 stocks closing unchanged, the exchange said. The New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar yesterday, declining NT$0.045 to close at NT$30.805 on the Taipei Forex Inc on turnover of US$584 million.

SEMICONDUCTORS

MediaTek CEO raises stake

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行) increased his shareholding of the handset chip designer to 150,500 shares as of last month in a gesture of support, TWSE statistics showed. That was a significant increase of 119,000 shares from his holding of 315,000 in July, the data showed. The share increase likely cost Tsai NT$30.89 million, based on MediaTek’s average share price of NT$259.57 last month.

BANKING

Yuan deposits rise more

Yuan deposits held by local banks rose 0.65 percent to 314.933 billion yuan at the end of last month, rising for the third straight month to their highest since March, even though the currency continued to weaken against the greenback amid concern over increasing US-China trade tensions, central bank data showed yesterday. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units rose 0.04 percent to 281.351 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units grew 6.04 percent to 31.668 billion yuan, the data showed.