Fuel price levels in Taiwan this week hit four-year high

Staff writer, with CNA

Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by NT$0.2 this week, their highest levels since October 2014, amid worries over escalating tensions between the US and Iran and the impact of Hurricane Florence on the east coast of the US, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced yesterday.

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp said the price hikes were due to a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude oil inventories for commercial use, market speculation resulting from the US’ planned sanctions against Iran’s energy sector as well as panic buying ahead of the arrival of Florence.

However, international crude oil prices are expected to stabilize after the implementation of the US sanctions in November, CPC vice president Ann Bih (畢淑蒨) said.

Under CPC’s floating pricing mechanism, the average price per barrel of crude oil rose US$0.92 last week to US$76.98.

The price adjustments, effective today, mean the price of 95 octane unleaded is to be NT$31 per liter, the highest since Oct. 27, 2014, when prices reached NT$31.3, the company said.

Formosa Petrochemical announced identical price increases, which also take effect today.