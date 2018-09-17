Robust Q4 sales forecast for iPhones

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Apple Inc is forecast to see robust iPhone sales in the fourth quarter on replacement demand, CGS-CIMB Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd said on Thursday, a day after the US company introduced three new iPhone models and updates to the Apple Watch.

“We believe the new iPhones should drive a replacement cycle, especially for the current iPhone 6/6S and 7/7S users, given their handsets are 2-4 years old,” CIMB analysts Ray Kwok and Mathew Hau (侯文普) said in a client note.

Kwok and Hau said iPhone sales for next quarter would increase by 15 percent from the same period last year to 90 million units, which is higher than a market consensus forecast of 85 million units and could therefore benefit the entire Apple supply chain, the analysts said.

Apple on Wednesday launched the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — which feature full-screen designs, higher performance A12 chipsets, upgraded 3D sensing cameras, better stereo sound with upgraded speaker boxes and a waterproof rating of IP68.

Kwok and Hau said the introduction of the largest 6.5-inch OLED model, the iPhone XS Max, should drive the device’s average selling price higher, while the comparatively cheaper option, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR, should boost its sales volume.

However, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) is cautious about the sales of the new iPhones, given the limited hardware upgrades and the relatively unfavorable pricing in the new models as well as the later availability of the iPhone XR to consumers.

In Taiwan, XS Max prices are to start at NT$39,900, the XS at NT$35,900 and XR at NT$26,900, according to Apple Taiwan’s official Web site.

“We expect sell-through situation of new iPhones to be under pressure with muted share price performance for the iPhone supply chain in the near term,” Yuanta analyst Nicole Tu (塗景婷) said on Thursday.

“In addition, the continued trade war between the US and China is another risk for the Apple supply chain,” she said.

Apple’s manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which supplies A12 processors for the new iPhones, saw its shares fall 3.41 percent last week to close at NT$261 on Friday in Taipei trading.

Shares in Largan Precision Co (大立光), which supplies smartphone camera lenses, fell 6.87 percent in the week to NT$4,405, while those of metal casings supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成) edged down 0.69 percent to NT$358.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major system assembler for Apple products, were 2.19 percent lower at NT$77.9.

The next area to watch is post-launch volume split among the three new models, and telecom carriers’ subsidy plans for new iPhones, Tu said.

Taiwan’s major telecom operators over the weekend announced their nex iPhone offerings, providing a 30-month service contract carrying a minimal monthly fee of NT$1,399.

The launches of the XS and XS Max have been set for Friday, while the XR is to reach the market on Oct. 26.