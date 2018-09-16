How Mr. 486 grew his online store by 1,600%

By Debby Wu / Bloomberg

Imagine Jeff Bezos dishing out advice on home appliances, schooling and relationships in chatty YouTube videos. His staff get rent subsidies and marriage bonuses. Once a year, he takes everyone on a two-week trip — most recently, to Scandinavia.

It is that personal touch and a rampant social media presence that helped 486 founder Chen Yen-chang (陳延昶) grow sales at the e-commerce start-up by 16 times in eight years. The self-styled lifestyle and home gadgets guru has amassed 750,000 Facebook followers — not bad for a nation of 23 million people.

His unboxing and review videos have drawn half a million views.

“I’ve been going out of my way to help others. Why do people on the Internet buy things from you? They don’t really know you but it’s because they trust you,” the bespectacled entrepreneur said at an office in downtown Taipei stacked high with robot vacuums.

“The kinds of relationships I forge with my customers are on a different level,” he said.

Many of them are women. Chen’s an unlikely touchstone for the female shoppers who drove 486’s stratospheric growth.

The descendant of a prominent Taoist figure has evolved well beyond unboxing: He gives his stuff nicknames like “Little White” and devotes half his office to an employees’ kitchen from which he shoots cooking videos.

He is connecting with women — traditionally heads of the household in Taiwan — who want reliable reviews on home paraphernalia.

Chen’s step-by-step guides remain rare in a US$7 billion e-commerce arena heavy on the tech toys like laptops and smartphones that Taiwan’s firms crank out for the world.

As a smaller outfit, 486 cannot compete with local rivals Yahoo or PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) when it comes to variety — it is about a 10th the size of the latter.

However, the avuncular father of two, who goes by Mr. 486 and often refers to “We-Commerce,” attracts a devout following by keeping up an eclectic conversation with fans. That means everything from views on capital punishment to how to pray for romance: An ancestor of his founded Taipei’s Xia Hai City God Temple, the famed seat of the Taoist pantheon’s matchmaking deity.

Every year, he marshals his staff to help thousands send clothes there to be blessed, charging nothing.

Yet it is 486’s videos that are the main draw. His staff pitches in, shooting demos complete with the cartoonish sound and visual effects common in Taiwanese and South Korean variety programs. Not the sort of thing you would see from Amazon.com Inc.

“What makes his platform different is he uses language ordinary people understand to give a very detailed introduction of his goods,” said Janet Hsieh, a 42-year-old homemaker who has tracked Chen’s pronouncements for years. “I feel he’s sincere and trustworthy and even though he doesn’t necessarily offer the lowest price, he gives money to charitable causes and customers usually feel it’s okay he’s making some money off them.”

His voice has become so influential that global brands seek him out. LG Electronics Inc tapped Chen for, among other things, the launch of a robot vacuum with a built-in mop. He helped it unveil a line of washing machines in 2016 with an earnest video detailing how households can save time and utility costs. Preorders surged.

At the same time, Chen pushed LG to improve customer service, said Joy Lin, senior manager of LG Taiwan’s home appliances unit. The result? LG increased sales of washing machines in a flat local market by more than 20 percent in the first seven months of this year.