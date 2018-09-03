Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Sentiment improving

The business sentiment of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector showed signs of improvement in July, as optimism toward a peak season for the global high-tech industry outranked concern over the US-China trade war, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) said on Tuesday. Citing its latest survey, the institute said the nation’s economy is recovering at a stable pace, with many manufacturers more upbeat about their operations and the overall business climate.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT

Aurora markets 3D printers

Office equipment sales agent Aurora Group (震旦行) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired distribution rights for two international 3D printing vendors: Israel-based Nano Dimension Ltd and Mcor Technologies Ltd of Ireland. It said it has also launched its “Aurora 3D Multi Color” in Taiwan and China to more aggressively pursue the cross-strait 3D printing market. Aurora shares rose 17.58 percent last week in Taipei trading, closing at a record-high NT$109 on Friday.

LAND DEVELOPMENT

CHT reactivating assets

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) is reportedly reactivating its land asset development, with total investment of between NT$7 billion and NT$8 billion (US$227.78 million to US$260.30 million). The Chinese-language Commercial Times last week reported that the telecom has selected sites to develop three smart office buildings, and construction would be carried out by its subsidiary Light Era Development Co (光世代建設). It has also selected three more sites to develop into social housing projects, the paper said. The company would neither confirm nor deny the report.