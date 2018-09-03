ITRI showcasing smart-living products at IFA electronics exhibition in Berlin

Staff writer, with CNA

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) is showcasing smart-living technologies at the IFA electronics fair in Berlin, which opened on Friday, the institute said in a statement.

The ITRI exhibits at IFA, the largest trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances in Europe, which runs through Wednesday, include an intelligent vision system (IVS) for companion robots, pesticide residue detection technology, a UV drinking water sterilizer and Genki Bot, a non-invasive sleep-aid system.

They are being displayed at IFA Next, considered to be a global innovation hub for researchers, industry professionals and startups to exchange ideas, the institute said.

The IVS for companion robot, which attracted enormous excitement when it was shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January, has proved to be the focus of attention at IFA as it plays chess with visitors and hands out gifts.

With its 3D vision recognition and deep learning abilities, the IVS robot perceives objects based on their size, shape, color and location, and learns from experience, the institute said.

The ITRI’s pesticide residue detection technology detects pesticide residue as the user washes fruit and vegetables and notifies them when residues fall within a safe range, it said.

A CES 2018 Innovation Awards honoree, the technology features micro-optical spectrum detection and a dynamic degradative algorithm, the institute said.

Its water sterilizer is the world’s first intelligent UV direct sterilizer, and disinfects household drinking water by killing 99.9 percent of bacteria such as E coli, it said.

The sterilizer is about 30 percent smaller than traditional UV sterilizing systems and features an instant on/off function, it said.

The UVC LEDs on the sterilizer are activated automatically only when water flow is detected, which cuts power usage by over 50 percent, it said.

The technology can be integrated with water filter systems and is capable of connecting with Internet of Things networks to manage the safety of direct drinking water, the institute said.

Genki Bot learns and optimizes the sleep environment for individual users.

Through interaction between the device and users, the AI algorithms enable Genki Bot to recommend the best environmental parameters, such as songs, sounds and lighting.

It can also measure temperature and humidity and detect carbon dioxide levels, making it a multi-functional household device for smart healthcare, the institute said.