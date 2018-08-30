E Ink to start mass-producing advanced color e-paper displays early next year

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays, yesterday said it plans to start mass-producing advanced color e-paper (ACeP) displays early next year, aimed at the public information display market.

The company has been investing in the development of ACeP to broaden the adoption of e-paper displays, which are mainly used for e-readers and electronic shelf labels, to boost revenue.

“Public information display is our first target market, given its relatively slower response time,” company president Johnson Lee (李政昊) said on the sidelines of the annual Touch Taiwan 2018 Display International Exhibition at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The company plans to produce 13-inch advanced color e-paper displays, using its Advanced Color ePaper technology, E Ink said.

The color displays can be pieced together to make a bigger display wall for commercial use, it said.

SALES CONTRIBUTION

The new e-paper displays are expected to start contributing to revenues next year, it said.

About 70 percent of the company’s first-half revenue of NT$6.51 billion (US$212 million) came from e-paper displays for e-readers, while the remaining 30 percent came from electronic shelf labels.

E Ink currently only produces e-papers with three colors.

Three-color e-paper displays accounted for 40 percent of the company’s total shipments in terms of square meters, it said.

APPLICATIONS

The company yesterday showcased a series of new e-paper displays for different applications, including for smart bus stations and eNotebooks at the trade show.

It also featured e-paper displays for bedheads and medicine infusion displays, which it said have been introduced to major hospitals in the nation, including National Taiwan University Hospital.