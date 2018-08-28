Agencies

GERMANY

Business confidence rises

Business confidence rose for the first time in nine months as companies’ concerns about rising trade tensions seem to have bottomed out. The Ifo institute’s closely watched gauge this month increased to 103.8 from 101.7 last month. The pickup, the first since the index started declining from a record-high late last year, was better than economists had forecast. The nation’s economy continued its robust expansion in the second quarter of this year, driven by a surge in domestic demand that mitigated a drag from net trade. The data confirmed the Bundesbank’s assessment that the economy remains on a “sound growth path” after a slowdown in the first quarter, though weakening growth in China, emerging market turmoil and protectionism pose risks to the outlook.

FINTECH

Berkshire to buy One97 stake

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has agreed to buy a stake in the company behind Paytm, India’s biggest digital payments brand, in Warren Buffett’s first foray into the country’s start-ups, people familiar with the matter said. Buffett is set to acquire 3 to 4 percent of One97 Communications Ltd, valuing the target at more than US$10 billion, the people said, adding that a formal announcement could come in the next few days. One97, founded by billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma, runs the Paytm brand and is the leading player in India’s booming digital payments market. Buffett would join a star-studded group who have invested in Sharma’s companies, including Masayoshi Son’s Softbank Group Corp and Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Ant Financial (螞蟻金服).

REAL ESTATE

Londoners opting out of city

Londoners are buying more homes outside the capital as prices remain too high for houses within the city even after the end of a decade-long housing boom. In the first half of this year, Londoners bought more than 30,000 homes outside the city, a 16 percent rise from a year earlier and 61 percent more than in the same period a decade earlier, according to research by Hamptons International. Nearly 40 percent of leavers relocated to the southeast of England, followed by 30 percent who moved to the east of the country. With affordability stretched, more Londoners are moving out of the capital to find their new home, Hamptons research analyst Aneisha Beveridge said, adding that more people are making a bigger move and buying a larger home sooner to avoid having to pay stamp duty on additional moves as they trade up. Despite a recent cooling in the market, home prices in the capital have still almost doubled in the past decade after demand outstripped supply and low interest rates fueled purchases.

NIGERIA

GDP slows on oil production

The nation’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter as oil production fell. GDP in Africa’s largest oil producer expanded 1.5 percent in the three months through June from a year earlier, Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said in a report released on Twitter yesterday. That compares with 1.95 percent in the first quarter. Oil output fell to 1.84 million barrels a day in the period. That is the lowest since the first quarter of last year, when the economy was contracting. While it accounts for 9 percent of GDP, crude is the West African nation’s biggest source of foreign income.