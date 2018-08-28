S Korea unveils proposed changes to ‘chaebol’ rules

Bloomberg

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog proposed new rules for family-run conglomerates to make it harder for such businesses to muscle through their agendas at the expense of minority shareholders.

The proposed amendments to regulations would require a newly created holding company to own at least 30 percent in an entity it wants to treat as a listed subsidiary and at least 50 percent for an unlisted unit, according to a draft the South Korean Fair Trade Commission released in Seoul.

The current minimums are 20 percent for listed companies and 40 percent for unlisted firms.

The steps are expected to be proposed to the South Korean National Assembly in November and are in line with campaign promises made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to reform chaebol, which account for more than half of total market value on the benchmark KOSPI.

The draft amendments to the Monopoly Regulations and Fair Trade Act, first enacted in 1980, reflect changes in the country’s economic environment, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

“Conglomerates will find it harder to make changes like mergers or spin-offs among affiliates without support from the market and shareholders,” commission chairman Kim Sang-jo told a news conference.

Kim was appointed by Moon, who himself won office amid a wave of popular support for stemming chaebol power.

The government faces a challenge in reforming conglomerates in ways that could be painful for the sprawling business groups, because it must rely on them to promote economic growth, particularly in manufacturing.

Moon has referred to chaebol titans as a “deep rooted evil,” but has yet to substantially change the rules they operate under.