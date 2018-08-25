Agencies

ITALY

Trump offers funding help

US President Donald Trump has told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the US is ready to offer Italy help in funding its public debt next year, newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reported yesterday. Citing three unnamed Italian senior officials, the newspaper said that Trump made the offer to Conte during their meeting in Washington at the end of last month. The premier spoke of the offer to officials upon his return from Washington, but did not explain what form it would take, the newspaper said.

BANKING

China allows foreign owners

China removed limits on foreign holdings in domestic banks and asset management companies, formalizing a previously announced step toward opening its US$40 trillion financial sector. Overseas financial institutions will now be treated the same as local companies, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement late on Thursday, taking forward a process started last year. Foreign stakes were previously capped at 20 percent for a single institution and 25 percent for a group of foreign investors.

CONGLOMERATES

Siemens may cut 20,000 jobs

German engineering giant Siemens AG sees potential for axing up to 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of a major cost-cutting drive, the monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday. According to the online edition of the magazine, Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser told an investors’ roadshow earlier this month that 20,000 administrative jobs could become superfluous under the group’s “Vision 2020+” strategy. The cuts would only affect administration in Siemens’ headquarters, not jobs at its production sites, the magazine said.

TECHNOLOGY

Alibaba sees record growth

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) reported its fastest pace of growth in more than four years by wringing more revenue from its push into cloud computing and entertainment, mitigating the slowdown of its most lucrative business. Revenue at China’s biggest e-commerce company climbed 61 percent to 80.9 billion yuan (US$11.77 billion) in the April-to-June period, matching the average estimate. Net income slid 41 percent to 8.7 billion yuan, while adjusted earnings per share of 8.04 yuan fell short of the 8.19 yuan estimate.

ELECTRONICS

HP struggles with margins

HP Inc, the world’s largest PC maker, fell after projecting earnings in line with analysts’ expectations as it struggles with thin profit margins in its main business. Profit excluding some items will be US$0.52 to US$0.55 per share in the current quarter, the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts on average projected US$0.53, Bloomberg data showed. Sales grew 12 percent to US$14.6 billion in the period ended July 31.

ENGINEERING

ABB mulls power grid sale

ABB Ltd is considering the sale of its power grid unit amid a surge in the value of the asset, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Swiss engineering company is discussing options with advisers, the people said, declining to be identified as the deliberations are confidential. While ABB’s board, including top shareholder Investor AB, is now open to offers, the firm is not running a formal sale process, they said.