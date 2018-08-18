Agencies

E-COMMERCE

JD.com losses surge

JD.com Inc (京東) posted a blowout loss due to increased spending and said investments in technology and logistics could affect profit forecasts for the rest of the year amid rising competition in China’s e-commerce market. The net loss from continuing operations surged to 2.2 billion yuan (US$319.8 million) in the quarter that ended in June, about eight times larger than analysts expected. The Beijing-based company expects sales in this quarter of between 104.5 billion yuan and 109 billion yuan. Sales for the second quarter rose 31 percent to 122.3 billion yuan.

AUSTRALIA

Free-trade deals progress

The government expects to seal free-trade agreements with Indonesia and Hong Kong by year’s end, Minister for Trade and Investment Steven Ciobo said yesterday. Ciobo gave no further details on timing, although a deal with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, but only Australia’s 13th-largest trading partner, could come as soon as next month when Australia’s prime minister is scheduled to visit.

MALAYSIA

GDP growth slows

The nation’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad made good on his election pledge to scale back government spending. GDP increased 4.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said yesterday, lower than the 5.4 percent gain in the previous three months and missing the 5.2 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 21 economists. GDP rose 0.3 percent from the previous three months, the central bank said.

CHIPMAKERS

Nvidia forecast unpromising

Nvidia Corp, the biggest maker of graphics processors, on Thursday gave a lackluster forecast and said a greater-than-expected drop in demand for chips used by cryptocurrency miners has put a lid on sales growth. Revenue in the fiscal third quarter would be US$3.25 billion, plus or minus-2 percent, the company said in a statement. That would fall short of analysts’ average estimate of US$3.35 billion. Nvidia had a profit of US$1.1 billion, or US$1.76 a share, in the fiscal second quarter, while revenue surged to a record of US$3.12 billion.

RETAIL

Walmart beats predictions

Walmart Inc on Thursday raised its financial outlook for the year after beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter and seeing the strongest growth in more than a decade in sales at established stores. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.5 percent at Walmart’s US division, better than analysts expected. Adjusted for one-time costs, it earned US$1.29 per share. Walmart now expects earnings for this fiscal year of US$4.90 to US$5.05 per share, excluding charges related to Flipkart. Analysts expected US$4.78 per share, FactSet said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

I-Mab Biopharma seeks IPO

Chinese drug developer I-Mab Biopharma Co (天境生物) is poised to seek approval for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$500 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Shanghai-based company plans to submit an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential. I-Mab aims to complete the share sale by the end of the year, they said.