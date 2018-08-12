Business Quick Take

Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft head sells shares

Microsoft Corp chief executive officer Satya Nadella has sold 328,000 shares valued at US$35.9 million for financial planning reasons, and is beginning a regularly scheduled trading plan for some of the equity awards he has received. Nadella would continue to divest shares in the next year through the structured plan, in which he does not control the timing or amounts sold, the company said on Friday. He would sell less than one-half of his Microsoft shares, the company added.

ELECTRONICS

Apple CEO and Trump dine

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he would have dinner on Friday with Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook. “Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.,” said Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Apple was looking at whether Trump’s tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make, Cook said in a conference call last week.

TECHNOLOGY

Oracle charged with lying

Oracle Corp is named in a lawsuit saying that its executives allegedly lied to shareholders when explaining why cloud sales were growing. City of Sunrise Firefighters’ Pension Fund, the investor leading the case, claimed that Oracle engaged in coercion to sell its cloud-computing products, creating an unsustainable model, according to the suit filed on Friday. Investors lost money when Oracle’s stock plummeted in March after reporting disappointing earnings.

LEISURE

House of Fraser acquired

The 169-year-old House of Fraser on Friday entered administration only to be snapped up by retailer Sports Direct for US$115 million. The Chinese-owned UK department store chain has outlets across Britain and Ireland. Shortly after it revealed that it would be appointing administrators, Sports Direct announced that it had acquired almost all of the chain’s business and assets.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Chinese firms seek IPOs

Two more Chinese drug developers are seeking initial public offerings in Hong Kong, adding to the growing wave of biotech firms taking advantage of the city’s new listing rules. Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals Inc (開拓藥業) and Frontier Biotechnologies Inc (前沿生物) are planning Hong Kong stock offerings that could each raise about US$300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. Listing preparations for Frontier and Kintor are at an early stage and details of the potential offerings could change, the people said.

UNITED STATES

Record yearly deficit on track

The federal government recorded a US$76.9 billion deficit last month, with increased government spending and tax cuts keeping the country on track to record its biggest annual deficit in six years. The US Department of the Treasury reports that in the first 10 months of this budget year, the deficit totaled US$684 billion, up 20.8 percent from the same period last year. US President Donald Trump’s administration last month projected that annual deficits would again top US$1 trillion next year.