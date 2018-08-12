‘Tesla Killers’ arriving from Jaguar, Porsche, Audi

By Elisabeth Behrmann and Leonard Kehnscherper / Bloomberg

When the call came, Robert Wickel wasted little time.

The subject? Reservations for Porsche AG’s all-electric Taycan were coming, even though the car would not enter production until next year.

Buying Tesla Inc’s Model S, available for the past six years, had always been an option, but lacked the allure of the first electric car from the iconic German sportscar maker.

“Tesla’s Model S triggered curiosity to give it a try, but there were several unknowns starting from unclear delivery times to a patchy service network,” said the 46-year-old Munich resident, who has been driving Range Rovers, Audis and Porsches, and joined the list to place an order when they are available.

The Taycan “is a serious car with the quality promise of a leading car manufacturer — I know whom I am buying from and what can expect in case I need support.”

The Taycan, developed under the project code-name Mission E, is but one of a bulging wave of Tesla fighters about to roll off the production lines of premium European automakers including Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Audi AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG, starting, well, just about now.

Count it as another headache for Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, whose tweets about taking the company private are reportedly under review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To date, Tesla has ruled the roads for electric-car buyers, with little direct competition in the market from US$60,000 and up.

Those days are over: Jaguar is already delivering its I-Pace all-electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), with entry-level prices comparable to the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

The new Jaguar comes with a pedigree of luxury, racing and engineering prowess. In some markets the wait list is a year long.

Autocar UK took a direct comparison of the Tesla Model S sedan and the new Jaguar. The result was about what many had expected.

“The I-Pace provides a more appealing space in which to pass the time, and a far more engaging driving experience on the way,” the reviewer wrote.

The Tesla is “still impressively capable given its age, but quality is variable and chassis not close to the standard now set by Jaguar,” it said.

The new rivals are likely behind some of the softness that Tesla has experienced in Europe.

Sales in all major markets there that do not offer significant rebates slid during the first half of this year, data from forecaster IHS Markit show.

The drop was as much as 30 percent in Germany and the UK.

Tesla does not report pan-European sales numbers, although the IHS estimates are consistent with delivery data kept with national governments.

Tesla does report revenue for Norway, where sales peaked in the fourth quarter of last year.

Customers there are also in quiet revolt after waiting for months to get spare parts and repairs.

“Growth in sales for Tesla in markets like Norway and the Netherlands remains incentive-led,” IHS Markit analyst Tim Urquhart said. “In the UK and Germany, well-heeled early adopters have adopted, and are already looking at the next shiny thing.”

A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment immediately for this article.

Increasing competition complicates Musk’s quest to transform his unprofitable juggernaut into a viable market leader.

The company’s Model 3 is still partially made in a makeshift tent, raising questions about the sustainability of ambitious output targets and criticisms over poor quality.