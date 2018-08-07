Carrefour, Tesco finalize alliance on purchasing

AFP, PARIS

Carrefour SA and Tesco PLC, two of Europe’s largest retailers, yesterday said they had finalized a purchasing alliance to increase their leverage with suppliers in the fiercely competitive supermarket sector.

The French and British supermarket giants said in a joint statement that they expect the alliance to become operational in October.

Tesco chief executive officer Dave Lewis said in June when the plan was announced that the alliance would enable the supermarket chains to “serve our customers even better, further improving choice, quality and value.”

Other European rivals are similarly scrambling to reduce supply costs.

Britain’s second-biggest and third-biggest supermarket chains — J Sainsbury PLC and Walmart Inc-owned Asda — have agreed to merge.

In June, France’s Auchan Retail International SA, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA and Schiever Group said they would combine forces with Germany’s Metro AG in purchasing.

While Tesco remains profitable and has seen rising sales, Carrefour posted a loss of 861 million euros (US$995 million) in the first half of the year and is undertaking a cost-cutting and restructuring program to reduce its reliance on giant stores.

The purchasing tie-up with Tesco should help Carrefour in its bid to raise the percentage of own-brand goods on its shelves from about one-quarter currently to one-third.

For Tesco, own-brand goods already account for half of the goods on its shelves.