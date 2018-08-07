Appier unveils AI tool for sellers

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday launched AIQUA, a proactive marketing automation platform that it says helps businesses send more accurate personalized messages.

AIQUA harnesses the power of AI to pre-emtively understand and segment an audience and engages users with AI-based messages across Web sites, text and messaging apps, app notifications and e-mail, the Taipei-based company said.

To do so, AIQUA provides proven AI models that help businesses understand the behavior and interests of audiences outside its own channels, combining digital footprints on external channels with their own customer data, Appier said.

Currently, a customer who uses different devices on different shopping Web sites is identified as different users by each site, leading to missed sales opportunities, the company said.

Unbeknown to retailers, a consumer could be a frequent shopper of baby products at one online store and also purchase cosmetics products regularly at another, it said.

With AIQUA, the two user footprints would be identified as from the same person, allowing businesses to place well-timed and personalized promotional messages to maximize spending, Appier said, adding that its app can track a digital presence across devices, Web sites and apps using cookies.

The new platform also provides an integrated dashboard to offer marketers an easy way to manage multiple channels and avoid inefficiencies caused by fragmentation, Appier said, adding that it only works with partners who are compliant with the privacy rules of their markets.

“Our many clients across Asia have made it clear to us that there is immense room for improvement when it comes to engagement and personalization,” Appier chief executive officer and founder Yu Chih-han (游直翰) said.

AIQUA is the latest step toward fulfilling Appier’s mission to make AI easier for enterprises and was built after the company acquired QGraph, a Bengaluru, India-based mobile marketing automation start-up earlier this year.