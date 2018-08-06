Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Wistron buys Unity shares

Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) on Wednesday last week said that it has acquired a 1.26 percent stake in LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology Co (東貝光電) for NT$50 million (US$1.6 million). Wistron said it participated in Unity Opto’s private placement through its business software subsidiary ArFlex Corp (鼎創科技), acquiring 5.26 million Unity Opto shares at NT$9.5 each. It said it hopes to enhance its business in LED backlighting of displays with Unity Opto through the strategic investment.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC, Allegro ink deal

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, on Tuesday last week said it had signed a foundry supply agreement with Allegro Microsystems LLC, giving UMC a stronger foothold in the automotive chips segment. The agreement covers technical collaboration and establishes capacity at UMC for Allegro’s proprietary automotive-grade technologies, the companies said in a statement.

SOCIETY

CDIB boss falls to his death

Liu Tsung-hsiung (劉宗雄), president of CDIB Capital Management Corp (中華開發資產管理) under China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), fell to his death from the seventh floor of the company’s headquarters on Friday last week. Police said they were not looking for anyone in connection to the incident and no note was found in Liu’s office, but his shoes were found by the window. Liu, 56, had high blood pressure and diabetes for many years. He was named president of CDIB Capital in May 2012 and worked in asset management for many years. He left behind a wife and two children.