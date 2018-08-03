Agencies

TRADE

Lee Hsien Loong eyes RCEP

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said he hoped to complete by the end of the year a massive China-backed regional trade pact. The 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is poised to become the largest free-trade agreement in the world. It would group the 10 members of the ASEAN plus China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

BANKING

DBS posts Q2 profit

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, posted higher second-quarter profit, but failed to meet analysts’ expectations on a 32 percent drop in other non-interest income. Net income rose 20 percent to S$1.37 billion (US$1 billion) in the three months to June from S$1.14 billion a year earlier, the Singapore-based bank said yesterday. That compared with the S$1.44 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

BANKING

ING adds 400,000 customers

ING Groep NV added 400,000 new customers in the second quarter and bounced back from disappointing fee and commission income earlier in the year to post better-than-expected results. Net commission income, which had declined because of the lender’s Belgian unit, recovered to 717 million euros in the three months through June, beating estimates. The lender also had better-than-expected profit, with chief financial officer Koos Timmermans hinting that the bank could be in a position to boost its dividend.

CONGLOMERATES

Siemens’ profit falls 14%

Falling demand for gas turbines weighed on Siemens AG’s quarterly earnings yesterday, but the German conglomerate stuck to its confident outlook as it unveiled a major revamp to make its industrial divisions more profitable. Net profit at the sprawling group plunged 14 percent to 1.2 billion euros (US$1.4 billion) in the third quarter of its financial year, compared with the same period a year earlier. Revenue at Siemens — which also builds trains, industrial robots and medical scanners — fell 4 percent to 20.5 billion euros, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

AERO ENGINES

Rolls-Royce eyes earnings

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC yesterday said that full-year earnings would be at the upper end of a forecast range after job cuts and a management revamp helped the UK aero-engine maker beat first-half estimates. London-based Rolls-Royce expects to post an underlying operating profit of about ￡450 million (US$590 million) for this year, plus or minus ￡100 million, it said in a statement. Free cash flow will be about ￡400 million with the same margin for error, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW profit declines

Net profit at BMW AG fell 6 percent in the second quarter as it spent more on developing new technologies for electric, autonomous and digitally connected vehicles, the company said yesterday. Profit came in at 2.08 billion euros, down from 2.22 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell 2.9 percent to 25.02 billion euros. The company said it spent 2.61 billion euros on research and development over the first six months of the year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier, and has sold 61,000 electric vehicles so far this year, an increase of 42 percent.