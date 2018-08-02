Hotels seek to capitalize on coming lunar holidays

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s three major hotels are offering special room packages or gift sets for the upcoming lunar holidays in a bid to boost revenues.

Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), in a departure from its traditional dinner and dessert promotions, is offering its guests a special room package for Chinese Valentine’s Day on Aug. 17 for an “interactive, unique and culturally significant experience,” it said in a statement.

It is collaborating with rental dress company Nenen Classic (念念留影館) to create a “modern, yet timeless experience” for its guests, drawing inspiration from classic glamour and traditional clothing, such as the qipao, the most iconic representation of oriental beauty, the hotel said.

Guests can purchase the qipao package for NT$7,999 for two people, which includes exclusive qipao and magua clothing, complimentary tea, Chinese Curio Box VIP room amenities and buffet breakfast, it said.

Guests are to start out at Nenen Classic, where they would select their clothing and accessories, and spend about half an hour for a photoshoot, the hotel said.

They can then take a walk in the neighborhood in traditional clothing and arrive at the hotel for afternoon tea, it said.

Nenen Classic, which is about five minutes’ walk from the hotel, is a qipao and magua rental shop that offers a vintage photography setting suitable for themed parties.

It is popular with tourists from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.

BEER FESTIVAL

Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi (礁溪老爺酒店) in Yilan County is to host an outdoor beer festival next month to highlight its geographic closeness to the mountains and the sea to offer guests “a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life,” the resort said in a statement.

Ambassador Hotel (國賓大飯店) is offering vouchers priced at NT$3,200 each that allows guests to stay at one of its three outlets in Taipei, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, it said.