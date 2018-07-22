Uruguay marks a year of legal marijuana sales in pharmacies

By Lucia Lacurcia / AFP, MONTEVIDEO

Enrique Curbelo was delighted. Selling cannabis has allowed the affable 76-year-old to keep his privately owned pharmacy in Montevideo open in a market dominated by big chains.

“I had to sell what they didn’t sell,” Curbelo told reporters. “For me it’s like selling aspirin.”

It has been this way for a year now.

Every Wednesday, Ismael Fernandez receives a WhatsApp message from his local pharmacist telling him a new stock of cannabis has arrived.

After leaving work, he heads there and buys the 10 grams that Uruguayan law permits for 400 Uruguayan pesos (US$12.92). Fernandez then heads home and rolls a joint “to relax” with his partner Stefania Fabricio.

No longer do they need to surreptitiously contact a dealer and pay more for Paraguayan or Brazilian marijuana that has been “pressed, mixed [and is] sometimes very bad and full of chemicals,” he said.

“Now it’s much easier than when it started,” said Fernandez, a 31-year-old who works for a cleaning company.

It has been four-and-a-half years since marijuana use became legal in Uruguay and a year since it has been sold in pharmacies — up to 40 grams a month per person.

Initially, there was insufficient supply, leaving people standing in long lines as stocks sometimes ran out. Pharmacies are better prepared now.

“They send you a message with a number, which you use later to go and collect it, and in my pharmacy you can order it online,” said Fernandez, the father of a three-year-old.

“It’s good quality,” but not too strong, 31-year-old hairdresser Fabricio said. “It doesn’t send your head spinning, but it’s not meant to. You get a hit, but you can still do things perfectly.”

She said she feels “privileged” to live in a country that enacted a law to “get tons of people out of the black market.”

As a result, the stigma attached to those who smoke pot is changing, “albeit slowly,” she said.

The system is simple: To buy cannabis in a pharmacy you must be at least 18, live in Uruguay and sign up as a “buyer” at the post office.

An initial stumbling block arose when banks refused to work with establishments selling cannabis due to international rules against drug trafficking.

However, the country plowed on and last year it became the first in the world to fully legalize the sale of marijuana.

However, Curbelo had to get over his own prejudices before deciding to join the select band of pharmacies selling the plant. There are 14, half of them in the capital, serving 24,812 registered buyers.

Users can choose between two brands and two types of cannabis — Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica — that are provided by an official distributor.

Customers are generally not the stereotypical grubby-looking student or idle waster. On one day in Curbelo’s store they included two young women, a man in his 50s and an older lady — “normal people,” the pharmacist said.

Official statistics showed that 70 percent of buyers are male and 49 percent are between the ages of 18 and 29.

To keep anyone from exceeding their monthly allowance, a fingerprint machine is used to register every sale.

Along with the ability to purchase cannabis in a pharmacy, Uruguayans have the right to grow their own — up to a six-plant maximum — or join a cannabis club, which can have up to 45 members and 99 plants.

Federico Corbo, a 41-year-old gardener, grows cannabis in his garden on the outskirts of Montevideo. He experiments by crossing species in an attempt to improve quality and optimize the flowering period.