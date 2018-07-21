Agencies

MACROECONOMICS

Japan inflation edges up

Japan’s inflation edged up marginally last month, government data showed yesterday. Consumer prices rose 0.8 percent year-on-year, compared with 0.7 percent in May. The marginal rise was in line with market expectations, but inflation is still far short of the central bank’s longstanding 2 percent goal. With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less, just 0.2 year-on-year last month, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

MEDIA

Comcast drops Fox bid

Comcast Corp is dropping its bid for 21st Century Fox Inc’s entertainment businesses, paving the way for Walt Disney Co to boost its upcoming streaming service by buying the studios behind The Simpsons and X-Men. Comcast can now focus on its pursuit of European pay-TV operator Sky PLC, a deal that would give the Philadelphia-based cable and media company a larger presence outside the US. Comcast on Thursday siad that it would not raise its US$66 billion offer for Fox. Disney had topped Comcast’s bid by offering US$71 billion.

SOFTWARE

Microsoft profit up on cloud

Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly profit of US$8.9 billion, boosted in part by its efforts to rival Amazon.com Inc as a key cloud computing provider for retailers and other businesses. Microsoft said it had net income of US$1.14 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were US$1.13 per share. The increase in net income was 10 percent. The software maker also surpassed forecasts by posting revenue of US$30.1 billion in the period, a 17 percent increase over the same time last year.

LUXURY GOODS

China drives Hermes profit

Hermes International said that first-half profitability would probably match last year’s record high as a boom in Chinese luxury demand showed no signs of slowing. Second-quarter sales rose 12 percent excluding currency swings to 1.46 billion euros (US$1.7 billion), Paris-based Hermes said in a statement yesterday. Analysts had expected 1.44 billion euros. The company forecast a first-half margin excluding non-recurring items near the year-earlier level.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gland mulls IPO

A unit of Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter said. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co (上海復星醫藥集團) is in preliminary talks with potential advisers about an Indian IPO for Gland, the people said. The share sale could raise about US$500 million, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and any listing is unlikely to take place before next year, the people said.

TECHNOLOGY

Google plans Atlantic cable

Google says it will string a trans-Atlantic cable from France to Virginia. The Web giant said in a statement this week that the undersea cable would land stateside in Virginia Beach. It is expected to become operational in 2020. Google said the project would better serve customers with an expanded network. The cable will also support growth of Google Cloud and it will land in relative proximity to Google’s planned data center in northern Virginia.