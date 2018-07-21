Staff writer, with agencies

TRADING

Electronics boost market

The stock market yesterday gained ground with the help of large-cap electronic companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), despite an overnight fall in the NASDAQ. The TAIEX closed up 96.73 points, or 0.89 percent, at 10,932.11 on turnover of NT$164.46 billion (US$5.35 billion). In closing at its highest level since June 21, the TAIEX finished above the weekly moving average for the second straight week and above the six-month moving average of 10,867. TSMC rose 5.7 percent to close at NT$237.50, its highest close since April 19.

BANKING

Lending interest rates dip

The nation’s five major state-run banks last month saw their average lending interest rates fall to 1.301 percent, down 0.163 percentage points from 1.464 percent a month earlier. The five lenders are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行). The decline indicates increasing competition to offer firms cheaper costs on loans intended for working capital and capital expenditure, the central bank said in a statement. Excluding government loans, interest rates averaged 1.313 percent, down 0.207 percentage points from 1.52 percent in May, the bank said.

ELECTRONICS

Tul income falls 66.28%

Tul Corp (撼訊), which supplies gaming and embedded graphics cards, yesterday reported that net income last month fell 66.28 percent year-on-year to NT$10.55 million, with earnings per share of NT$0.35. Revenue also declined 6.73 percent to NT$406 million, it said. Tul is a major beneficiary of rising demand for graphics cards for gaming computers and cryptocurrency mining, but as the mining frenzy abates, the company’s shares have become volatile and it was required by the stock-exchange regulator to release last month’s financial results. Its unaudited second-quarter net income was NT$11.61 million, or NT$0.39 per share, on revenue of NT$1.25 billion, Tul said. Shares closed 6.79 percent lower yesterday at NT$130.5.

LEADERSHIP

FSC’s Cheng picked for NDC

The Executive Yuan yesterday appointed Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) to serve as deputy minister of the National Development Council (NDC), replacing Chiou Jiunn-rong (邱俊榮), who tendered his resignation on July 8 after being caught taking photographs of a women’s legs at a Taipei MRT station. Cheng’s position is to be filled by Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章), a professor of finance at National Central University, the Executive Yuan said. Cheng was known as a capable researcher during his tenure as chief economist at Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) and served as president of Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (全國農業金庫) prior to taking the FSC position.

AIRLINES

AirAsia to fly to Chiang Mai

Budget airline AirAsia Bhd on Thursday announced that it is to launch four direct flights weekly between Taoyuan and Chiang Mai in Thailand on Sept. 30. The flights are to operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, making AirAsia the second carrier in Taiwan to fly the route after EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), which started the service on July 1. The route is part of AirAsia’s continued efforts to work in line with Thailand’s tourism plans, the carrier said.