Special zone for solar power set up in Changhua

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced the establishment of a special zone for solar power developers at the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), as part of the government’s plan to promote renewable energy.

With an installed power capacity of 320 megawatts, the 347-hectare site would be the nation’s largest solar power station, generating up to 436 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) on an annual basis.

The zone would help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 230,000 tonnes per year, the ministry said in a statement.

The solar power facility has received nearly NT$16.3 billion (US$534.15 million) in total investment from Taiwanese firms, it said.

Three local companies — Chenya Energy Co (辰亞), Yeheng Energy (曄恆能源) and a major subsidiary of Taiwan Solar Energy Corp (TSEC, 元晶太陽能) — were awarded the right to build the special zone, it said.

The project is part of the government’s two-year plan to boost the nation’s solar capacity to 1.52 gigawatts, the ministry said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said the solar site featuring floating solar power plants would become a new landmark in Changhua County.

Tseng urged the central and local government to work together to complete the power plant as soon as possible.

The special zone could help ease the nation’s power shortage during the peak season of electricity consumption, Chinese-language media quoted TSEC chairman Ellick Liao (廖國榮) as saying in Changhua.

The project could also improve power self-sufficiency in the nation, Liao said, adding that Taiwan is an energy-dependent nation that imports nearly most of its fuel.

Changhua, widely seen as the nation’s emerging green hub, has also attracted offshore wind farm investments in recent years.