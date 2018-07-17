Agencies

TRADE WAR

China files WTO challenge

China announced that it yesterday filled a WTO challenge to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a tariff hike on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, reacting swiftly amid deepening concern about the economic impact of the countries’ spiraling technology dispute. The one-sentence statement by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce gave no legal grounds for the challenge or other details. It is an unusually rapid move for a trade case, coming less than one week after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the tariff plan, which would not take effect until at least September. China criticized the move, but has yet to say whether it would retaliate for the second round of tariffs. Its lopsided trade balance with the US means that it has only US$80 billion of annual imports of US goods left for retaliation following its earlier measures.

TELECOMS

MegaFon to delist in London

Billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s MegaFon PJSC plans to spend as much as US$1.26 billion buying back its entire free float and delisting from the London Stock Exchange to take Russia’s second-largest phone carrier private. MegaFon Investment Cyprus Ltd, a unit of the carrier, is to buy up to 129 million shares at US$9.75 apiece by Aug. 22, the company said in a statement yesterday. That is a 21 percent premium to MegaFon’s close in Moscow on Friday. The shares rose as much as 17 percent on the country’s Micex index to 589.9 rubles and gained 7.8 percent in London yesterday. Russian companies have been pulling back from London’s stock market after being hit by falling valuations as investors fret about geographical and corporate governance risks, with sanctions hurting sentiment.

RETAIL

Thai giant mulls listing

Central Group, one of Thailand’s biggest conglomerates, is studying options including a potential initial public offering of retail assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. The group is working on a restructuring of its retail operations ahead of a possible initial listing as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The listing could include department store businesses owned by Central, one of the people said. Any share sale could raise at least US$1 billion, the people said. A deal that size would be Thailand’s biggest first-time share sale since Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund’s US$1.7 billion listing in 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Central, which is targeting sales of 397.3 billion baht (US$11.94 billion) this year, gets about 40 percent of revenue from its department store group, its Web site showed.

BANKING

DB outperforms forecasts

Germany’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank (DB) yesterday said that it far outstripped analysts’ estimates of its earnings in the second quarter of the year, but its bottom line remained short of last year’s performance. The group said it would report net income of “approximately 400 million euros” (US$468.3 million) between April and June — 10.5 percent lower than in the same period last year. However, the result is much beefier than predictions from analysts surveyed by data company Factset, who forecast net income of about 120 million euros. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank said that second-quarter revenues would be stable year-on-year at about 6.6 billion euros — higher than analysts’ consensus forecast of about 6.4 billion.