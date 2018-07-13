Hua Nan turning to consumer banking to stay competitive

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday announced plans to shore up its wealth management and consumer banking operations to stay competitive.

The goal is to make retail banking a main profit driver on a par with corporate banking, the bank said.

Toward that end, another 30 employees won certified financial planner designations in September last year, raising the total number to 80, Hua Nan said, demonstrating its commitment to bolstering its consumer banking business.

The bank this month launched a new-generation premier membership program to deepen its relationship with affluent customers, with tiered services for those who have assets of more than NT$3 million (US$98,225), NT$10 million and NT$30 million, it said.

The program offers a slate of services and privileges available only to those customers that cover asset allocation, investment, wealth management, travel bonuses, tax savings and legacy planning, Hua Nan said.

The bank has partnered with accounting and legal firms to provide professional advice on tax savings and legacy planning, it said.

Over the years, Hua Nan has cultivated close connections with the nation’s small and medium-sized enterprises and is now endeavoring to extend the relationships to retail clients, it said.

Program offerings will be updated to meet the changing needs of customers as they age, it said.

Hua Nan is also upgrading its apps features to tap businesses stemming from digital banking and provide 24/7 service, it said.

The bank reported a net profit of NT$1.396 billion for last month and NT$7.19 billion for the first six months of the year. Earnings per share were NT$0.93 in the first half, with net value per share of NT$22.91 during the period, parent Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co (華南金控) said on Monday.