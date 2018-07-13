Cosmos turns old bank building into a hotel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) yesterday launched a new hotel, Hua Shan Din (華山町), in downtown Taipei, with an eye to achieving a 90 percent occupancy rate this year.

It is the group’s third hotel under the Cosmos Creation (天成文旅) series after the Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi County and ICASA (回行旅) in Taichung.

“Hua Shan Din’s targets are young independent travelers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, but it also seeks to appeal to family travelers with its historical, but fashionable design,” assistant director of marketing and communication Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) told a media briefing.

The group spent NT$200 million (US$6.55 million) to turn an old idle building of First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) near MRT Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station into the new lodging complex.

Hua Shan Din aims to differentiate itself from the competition by preserving the 70-year-old building’s columns and structure while accentuating its banking origin.

Built in 1952, the three-story complex used to be the state-run lender’s vault and warehouse for valuable collateral, Cosmos officials said.

The design theme accounts for the use of “gold” coins and mugs in each guestroom and the restaurant, they said.

Its proximity to Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區) should lend further support to the hotel’s success, they said.

Hua Shan Din offers 72 guest rooms priced between NT$6,000 and NT$9,500, Chao said.

A 90 percent occupancy is achievable given its convenient location and modest size, another communication official said.

With the new hotel offering promotional packages of NT$3,399 to NT$4,399 until the end of September, its room rate is likely to average NT$4,000 this year, another communication official said.

Occupancy rates at affiliates Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店), next to Taipei Railway Station, and Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店), near MRT Ximen Station, have stayed high due to their convenient location, the official said.

Although inbound tourism has stagnated, the group remains upbeat about the hospitality industry and is to press ahead with its plans to expand using a multi-brand strategy, Chao said.

Cosmos runs 10 outlets under 11 brands that encompass hotels, restaurants, bakeries and a golf course. It is to open a luxury resort, Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗春天國際觀光酒店), in Hualien County’s Rueisui Township (瑞穗) next quarter, Chao said.