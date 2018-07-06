Agencies

RIDE-HAILING

Grab-Uber under scrutiny

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore proposed a set of measures to address higher fares and other adverse effects resulting from Grab’s acquisition of Uber Technologies Inc’s business in March. The Grab-Uber merger has reduced competition and led to higher prices, the watchdog said in a statement yesterday. As a result, Grab will have to abolish some driver restrictions, restore pre-merger pricing algorithms and adopt other measures, it said. Uber will have to sell Lion City Rentals to any potential competitor with a reasonable offer, it added.

ENERGY

Praxair to sell EU business

German gas giant Linde AG and US-based Praxair Inc yesterday said they had agreed to sell the US firm’s European gas business, in a concession to Brussels competition authorities probing their gigantic merger. Praxair “has signed an agreement to sell the majority of its businesses in Europe to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp” for 5 billion euros (US$5.9 billion), it said in a statement. The units to be sold boast annual revenues of “approximately 1.3 billion euros” from operations in 12 EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy and the UK, and employ about 2,500 people, the companies said. Praxair’s deal with Taiyo Nippon Sanso will only go ahead if the European Commission approves its US$65 billion tie-up with Linde.

TECHNOLOGY

IBM partners with Australia

IBM Corp has secured a A$1 billion (US$740 million) agreement to become a central technology partner of the Australian government over the next five years. The contract will see services such as automation and blockchain provided to federal departments, including defense and home affairs, IBM Asia-Pacific head Harriet Green said yesterday. The “youth of the technology” and the employment of Australians to support and help the implementation would be hallmarks of the new partnership, she said.

LEISURE

Fosun spin-off approved

Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to spin off its tourism and hotels unit, which includes Club Med SAS, as the Chinese conglomerate seeks to expand its travel business globally. Fosun did not give a timeline for the spin-off and said that it was not assured, according to a statement to the stock exchange late on Wednesday. IFR Asia reported earlier that Fosun was aiming for a listing valued at about US$500 million.

ENERGY

Enbridge selling units

Canadian oil pipeline operator Enbridge on Wednesday announced the C$4.1 (US$3.1 billion) sale of natural gas processing and distribution units to investment fund Brookfield Infrastructure. The sale comprised 19 sites in the western provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with a capacity of 3.3 billion cubic feet of gas per day and 3,550 kilometers of pipeline, a statement by the Calgary-based group said. It must be approved by provincial authorities and the federal government, Enbridge and Brookfield said.

COMMODITIES

Glencore unveils buyback

Glencore PLC yesterday said it intends to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its stock, just days after the mining and commodities giant announced it was the target of a US corruption probe. The Swiss-based corporation said the buyback program would be implemented in two stages, ending on Dec. 31.