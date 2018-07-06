Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Largan sales up 4 percent

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported that unaudited sales last month rose 4 percent monthly and 17 percent annually to NT$4.51 billion (US$147.68 million). Sales in the first half of the year came to NT$21.17 billion, 4.28 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said. Largan is scheduled to hold its quarterly earnings conference on Thursday next week and investors are likely to focus on the company’s production yield rate and margin expansion as its top line grows.

CASINGS

Catcher upbeat on demand

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技), a metal casing supplier for Apple Inc, yesterday reported revenue of NT$7.2 billion for last month, up 3.6 percent month-on-month, but down 1.2 percent year-on-year. In the first six months, cumulative revenue totaled NT$41.16 billion, up 24.4 percent from a year earlier, the company said. Favorable industry trends of rising metal casing adoption and design complexity are expected to benefit Catcher due to its leading industry position, analysts said.

ELECTRONICS

Acquisition boosts Chilisin

Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新), the nation’s largest power inductor manufacturer, yesterday reported record sales of NT$1.71 billion for last month, up 71.65 percent year-on-year, which the company attributed to contribution from its newly acquired subsidiary Layers Scientific-Technics Co Ltd (美磊). In the first six months, cumulative sales totaled NT$7.38 billion, an annual increase of 26.53 percent, Chilisin said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

ELECTRONICS

Getac posts record revenue

Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基) yesterday posted record-high consolidated revenue of NT$2.07 billion for last month, up 14.21 percent year-on-year. In the first half of the year, revenue totaled NT$11.395 billion, up 11.44 percent from a year earlier. Sales in the second half are likely to maintain sequential growth driven by seasonal factors, analysts said.

HOSPITALITY

Humble House in shake-up

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) yesterday called a special board meeting and approved the appointment of managing director Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) as its chairman. Tsai served as acting chairman after Ellie Lai (賴英里) resigned on June 27 for personal reasons. Tsai, who joined the group in 2003, is to double as managing director, while Lai is to remain a board director, the company said.

FOREX

Reserves down US$153m

Foreign-exchange reserves amounted to US$457.12 billion as of the end of last month, a decline of US$153 million from the level in May, the central bank said yesterday. The depreciation of the euro and other currencies against the US dollar more than eroded asset management gains, the bank said.

BANKING

First Bank eyes Jakarta

First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) has obtained approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission to establish a representative office in Jakarta. The bank on Wednesday said it is awaiting approval from Indonesian authorities to set up its 17th office in Southeast Asia. The lender had a representative office in Jakarta before 2000, when it shuttered the office in light of the Asian financial crisis that began in 1997.