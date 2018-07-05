He Le to drive growth: Wowprime

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品集團) yesterday said it expects its newly launched teppanyaki brand, He Le (禾樂), to drive sales during its peak season.

Located in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), the first He Le outlet has begun trial operations ahead of its formal opening later this month, a Wowprime official said by telephone.

With average spending of about NT$200 per person, the new teppanyaki brand differentiates itself from Wowprime’s two other teppanyaki brands, hot 7 and the premium brand Chamonix (夏慕尼), the company said.

The launch of He Le is in line with the firm’s multi-brand strategy of expanding its presence in the low and mid-range eateries markets, as the high-end restaurant segment has become saturated, it said.

The Taichung-based company introduced two hot pot brands, 12MINI and Chinhuajiao (青花驕), to the local market earlier this year.

Asked about its outlet expansion plan, Wowprime said it plans to open another six restaurants in Taiwan over the next two months.

The company said it is also planning to launch two or three brands, without elaborating.

The cuisine brand operator saw its sales increase 2.99 percent annually to NT$1.43 billion in May from NT$1.4 billion a year earlier, bringing cumulative revenue in the first five months of this year to NT$6.81 billion, up 1.69 percent year-on-year from NT$6.7 billion.

As of the end of May, Wowprime operated 269 stores in Taiwan and 147 in China, company data showed.