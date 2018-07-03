Five start-ups join training program in Singapore

Staff writer, with CNA

Five Taiwanese innovative start-up companies are participating in a training program in Singapore in a bid to boost their visibility overseas and attract international venture capitalists, multinational consulting firm KPMG said yesterday.

KPMG said that with its assistance, the five start-ups were selected under the Singaporean government’s Action Community Entrepreneurship (ACE) initiative to take part in the one-month program that started last week.

The start-ups are artificial intelligence technology developer CouldMile (萬里雲科技); cashless payment services provider TapPay (喬睿科技); fashion item platform Styleup; Lend & Borrow (LnB), a platform to accommodate lending and borrowing deals; and Addweup, which provides services to travelers to deal with unused foreign currencies at the end of their trips.

The five companies specialize in developing booming technologies, such as financial technology, Internet communications and mobile communications, KPMG said.

The ACE courses in marketing, fundraising and consulting services are being offered in collaboration with KPMG’s Digital Village initiatives in Singapore and UNS Enterprise of the National University of Singapore, KPMG said.

During the one-month program, the Taiwanese start-ups are to meet with representatives of more than 10 venture capitalists and large multinational enterprises, which are likely to help them raise funds in foreign markets, KPMG said.

With that exposure, the five can use the Singaporean market as a springboard for accessing the ASEAN bloc and the wider global market, it added.

Singapore is one of the major fundraising centers in the world, with a venture capital market of US$1.2 billion last year.

The consulting firm said its efforts to help train start-ups are in line with a Taiwanese government initiative to cultivate more innovative enterprises in the nation.