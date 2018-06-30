MediaTek comes top of the highest average salary list

Staff writer

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) last year paid the highest average salary to its employees among all 844 listed firms on the local main board, followed by car dealer Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed yesterday.

Employees of MediaTek received an average annual wage of NT$2.875 million (US$94,262), ahead of their peers at Hotai, which paid an average annual wage of NT$2.863 million last year, the data showed.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), an assembler of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc, came in third with an average annual salary of NT$2.775 million ahead of connector maker Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準) at NT$2.369 million.

Chip designer Global Unichip Corp (創意) was fifth with an average annual salary of NT$2.18 million, the data showed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the main board, came in ninth place with an average annual salary of NT$1.942 million.

Among the top 50, 38 were electronics and semiconductor firms, with employees’ average annual wage ranging from NT$1.443 million to NT$2.875 million.

The average annual wage of the bottom 50 was between NT$306,000 and NT$481,000, the data showed.

Total salaries of employees of firms listed on the exchange last year hit NT$1.145 trillion.

Based on the 1.23 million employees hired by the listed firms, the average annual wage was NT$930,000 per worker, the data showed.