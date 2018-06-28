Agencies

TRADE

Steel measures planned

The Canadian government is preparing new measures to prevent a potential flood of steel imports from global producers seeking to avoid US tariffs, according to people familiar with the plans. The measures are said to be a combination of quotas and tariffs aimed at certain countries, including China, the people said. The moves follow similar “safeguard” measures being considered by the EU aimed at warding off steel that might otherwise have been sent to the US. It comes alongside Canadian counter-tariffs on US steel, aluminum and other products set to take effect on Sunday.

BANKING

Lending growth picks up

Growth in lending to companies in the eurozone picked up last month, official data showed yesterday. Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, the pace of growth in credit to firms picked up to 3.6 percent year-on-year last month, up from 3.3 percent in April, the European Central Bank said in a data release. Growth in lending to households was flat at 2.9 percent. That meant firms accounted for most of the increase in the pace of credit growth last month, from 3 to 3.3 percent.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Renesas plans acquisitions

Renesas Electronics Corp, the world’s second-biggest supplier of semiconductors used in cars, is planning acquisitions to expand outside of the automotive industry. The pool of possible candidates includes about five or six companies outside Japan in aerospace, healthcare, industrial and general-purpose applications, Renesas chief financial officer Hidetoshi Shibata said in an interview. Companies offering analog and mixed-signal engineering talent and expertise are especially attractive, Shibata said.

BANKING

PT Bank Rakyat to sell stake

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the country’s most profitable lender, is reviving a plan to sell a stake in its life insurance arm after scrapping a similar process more than two years ago, people with knowledge of the matter said. The state-controlled firm is asking investment banks to pitch for an advisory role in the next few weeks, the people said. The sale of a minority stake in the unit, known as PT Asuransi BRI Life, could fetch at least US$500 million, they said.

CHINA

Industrial profit rises

Profit growth at industrial companies held up, as factory inflation rebounded. Industrial profits advanced 21.1 percent last month from a year earlier, versus a 21.9 percent increase in April. Total profits for the month were 607.1 billion yuan (US$92.2 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. The gain was bolstered by a resurgence in producer prices, which accelerated more than expected last month as commodities, such as crude oil and metals, increased.

UNITED STATES

Consumer confidence wanes

Consumers lost a bit of their optimism this month, but are still feeling good by historical standards. The Conference Board on Tuesday said that its consumer confidence index slipped this month to 126.4, down from 128.8 last month, but up from 117.3 a year earlier. The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions was almost unchanged from last month. Their outlook dimmed to the lowest level since December last year.