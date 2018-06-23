Hai Long, Orsted win offshore wind power rate auction

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Two offshore wind farm developers yesterday won a government auction for wind power procurement rates of NT$2.2245 and NT$2.5481 per kilowatt-hour from four farms, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Project Office (海龍離岸風電計畫辦公室) and Denmark’s Orsted A/S are each to operate two wind farms along the coast of Changhua County, the ministry said.

LARGE CONTRIBUTORS

The four farms are scheduled to supply a total of 1.66 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2025, part of the government’s target of building up 5.5GW of offshore wind power capacity by that year, the statement said.

Hai Long, a joint venture funded by Canada-based Northern Power Development Inc and Yushan Energy Co (玉山能源), is to operate one farm with an awarded capacity of 232 megawatts (MW) and another with a capacity of 512MW, ministry filings showed.

DANISH EXPANSION

One of Orsted’s wind farms would have a capacity of 337.1MW, while the other would generate 582.9MW by 2025, the filings showed.

The Danish energy company, which in April was awarded contracts for two wind farms to generate 900MW of electricity, has this year won government contracts to build capacity for a total of 1.82GW of offshore wind power.

The four wind farms off Changhua County would supply electricity to about 2.8 million households nationwide, Orsted said in a statement.

A total of seven companies bid in yesterday’s auction, including Swancor Holding Co (上緯), Asia Cement Corp (亞泥) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.