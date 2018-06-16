Taiwan Cement in discussions about Turkish partnership

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Thursday said it is in talks with Turkish conglomerate Sanko Holding SA about a possible strategic partnership in view of the growing cement market in Turkey.

If a partnership is reached it would be the first time that the Taiwanese firm acquires a springboard to the European market, Taiwan Cement said.

Sanko is active in a wide range of industries, including cement, textiles, energy, plastic packaging, construction machinery, information technology, securities and finance, and real estate.

With a workforce of more than 14,000, the company is among the top 500 enterprises in Turkey.

Sanko owns three cement plants in Turkey, making it a medium-sized cement supplier in that country, Taiwan Cement said.

Under chairman Nelson Chang (張安平), Taiwan Cement has been transforming itself into an energy-efficient company with larger international visibility.

In addition to locations in Taiwan and China, the company is seeking to enter the US and European markets.

After careful evaluation, the company decided that Turkey, with a population of 80 million, has great growth potential in terms of domestic demand and is worthy of investment, Taiwan Cement said.

It said that it and Sanko have maintained close contact since the beginning of the year, as the Turkish firm appears willing to join forces.

The form of the partnership is still being negotiated, Taiwan Cement added.

Shares of Taiwan Cement rose 0.78 percent to close at NT$45.25 in Taipei trading yesterday.