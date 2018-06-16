Fubon defends HK branch at retail investor hearing

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Investors on Thursday continued to vent their frustrations at a public hearing with lawmakers and regulators that explored measures to improve public advocacy and dispute resolution.

The Financial Ombudsman Institute is unable to serve the needs of some investors, as it does not process disputes involving overseas bank branches, which poses a growing concern as crossborder activities become a more common part of financial planning, legal experts said.

A number of affected investors who operate businesses in China said that they were mis-sold yuan-linked target redemption forwards by a Hong Kong branch of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行).

The investors said that that the bank enticed them to purchase the risky derivatives by offering a bigger credit line and claiming that the sales recommendation was authorized by Fubon headquarters in Taipei.

However, as the derivative began to rack up losses, Fubon refused to use the Taiwanese dispute resolution mechanism and told the investors to pursue their cases with its Hong Kong branch.

The investors also said that the ombudsman was unable to take on their cases, as the disputed amounts exceed its NT$1 million (US$33,311) limit.

The Financial Supervisory Commission’s Banking Bureau said that Taipei-based head offices are responsible for actions by overseas branches and are required to take part in the dispute resolution process.

Fubon said that it has maintained communication with the affected investors and they are making progress toward a resolution.

The lender was surprised to learn of the investor complaint, as a meeting on Wednesday ended on a positive note, it said.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and an accounting firm have cleared Fubon of any wrongdoings in the case and it would continue to follow up on the negotiations, the bank said.

Responding to a different matter, the commission said it is to punish a number of brokerages that caused immense losses among TAIEX options investors during a flash crash on Feb. 6 because their older trading systems were unable to cope with the extreme volatility during the session.