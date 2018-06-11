Stable economy boosts Shining Building sales

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) has seen a rapid pickup in sales at its housing project in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), thanks to a stable economy and ultra-low interest rates.

The company has sold five or six apartment units at the newly completed complex near Hongshulin MRT station, a record for the past four years, Shining chairman Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰) said on Wednesday.

POTENTIAL BUYERS

“About 30 prospective buyers a week visit the reception center and many more call to make inquiries,” Lai said at a promotional event.

However, sales remain behind the level seen during the market boom, which occurred before the government introduced a spate of measures to cool “property fever,” he said.

The company is seeking to sell the entire complex of 273 units by the end of this year, which would generate a total of NT$10 billion (US$335.39 million) in revenue, Lai said.

Modeled on a resort hotel, the complex is located on a hillside 900m from the MRT station, he said, declining to comment on prices.

PRICE GAP

The general price gap between buyers and sellers eased this year after transactions increased 30 percent annually in the first four months, the company said.

Lai expressed misgivings about the government’s proposal to add house numbers to transaction disclosure requirements for existing homes and presale projects, saying that the practice would encroach on the privacy of affluent buyers, driving them to the sidelines.

“That would freeze the market again and policymakers should think twice about it,” Lai said.