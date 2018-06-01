Staff writer

PETROLEUM

More CPC payment options

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would today begin providing digital wallet services by three major international mobile payment systems — Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay — at all 600 gas stations run directly by the company in Taiwan. The service is expanding from a trial run that began in April at 38 CPC gas stations in Taipei, the company said. Consumers simply need to tap their near-field communication-enabled mobile phones to make payments, it added.

CYBERSECURITY

CHT unit to see revenue rise

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) yesterday said its cybersecurity unit — CHT Security Co Ltd (中華資安) — would see revenue grow 50 percent this year and aims to achieve annual sales of NT$3 billion (US$100.1 million) in five years, thanks to growing investment from local corporations to curb malware attacks. CHT Security, which was spun off early this year, plans to expand its headcount by 66 percent from 60 to 100 and launch an initial public offering in about two years, Chunghwa Telecom said. Separately yesterday, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) said it aims to triple its cybersecurity revenue to about NT$600 million per year by 2020.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Mosel Vitelic profit surges

Mosel Vitelic Inc (茂矽), which provides wafer foundry services and manufactures solar cells, yesterday reported net profit of NT$32 million for April, up 346.15 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$0.27. Revenue also increased 21.22 percent annually to NT$151 million, the highest level in 46 months, on robust sales of metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, which are used in applications such as electric vehicles and Internet of Things devices. The company released the figures after the Taiwan Stock Exchange requested that it disclose its latest results, as its stock price has been volatile in recent sessions.

WIND POWER

Formosa I, Swancor ink deal

Formosa I Wind Power Co (海洋風電) yesterday signed an operation and maintenance service agreement with Swancor Renewable Energy Co Ltd (上緯新能源) as the wind power company plans to complete second-phase development of a project off the coast of Miaoli County next year. The first phase of the project became operational in April last year. Swancor Renewable is a subsidiary of Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯), which owns a 31 percent stake in Formosa I, while Danish energy company Orsted AS and Sydney-based Macquarie Capital Ltd hold stakes of 35 percent and 50 percent respectively in the joint venture.

EQUITIES

Turnover hits 10-year high

The Taipei Exchange yesterday saw daily turnover hit NT$68.783 billion, its highest level in 10 years, led by the strong performance of passive component, biotechnology and construction stocks. On a daily basis, the turnover hit the highest level since July 27, 2007, the exchange said. As of Wednesday, average daily turnover this year had reached NT$37.122 billion, an increase of 18.85 percent from an average of NT$31.234 billion for the whole of last year, the exchange said. The benchmark index on the Taipei Exchange rose 0.45 percent to close at 155.98 points, retreating from a 10-year intraday high of 157.27 and rounding out last month’s performance with a monthly increase of 4.85 percent, exchange data showed.