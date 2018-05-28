Staff writer

BANKING

Housing loans hit record

Local banks’ outstanding housing loans last month grew to a record-high NT$6.718 trillion (US$224.34 billion), with annual growth of 4.63 percent and a monthly increase of 2.79 percent, central bank statistics released on Friday last week showed. Housing loans have risen annually by between 4 and 5 percent every month since the beginning of last year, indicating a steady recovery, the bank said. Meanwhile, construction loans grew 5.37 percent from a year earlier and 9.35 percent from the previous month to NT$1.749 trillion, it said.

ECONOMY

Circulated money rises 5.6%

Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation in the nation — grew 5.6 percent year-on-year, the central bank reported on Thursday last week. The increase was the largest in 15 months, which the central bank attributed to growth in demand deposits. The M2 — which includes the M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — saw annual growth decrease to 3.59 percent amid the mixed effects of net foreign capital outflows and growth in loans and investments, the bank said.

MANUFACTURING

Fewer work days saps sector

The local manufacturing sector reported weak sentiment last month, with the composite index that gauges the climate of the sector dropping 1.7 points from a month earlier to 98.32, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) said on Friday. The fall reflected seasonal weakness and the effect of fewer work days in the month due to the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday. However, the composite index for the service sector moved higher by 0.45 points from a month earlier to 95, the institute said.